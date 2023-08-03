Nikola Mirotic signed for Armani | Sport

Nikola Mirotic officially signed for Armani.

Nikola Mirotic has signed for Armani! The saga is finally over. The Italian club also announced and officially confirmed that everything is over and that he is a new player of the team from Milan. He will wear the jersey with the number 33. It was that announcement in which everything in the sign of the number 33 was a clear signal that everything was finished regarding his arrival.

Ever since it became clear that the contract with Barcelona would be terminated, many Euroleague clubs contacted him and offered him cooperation. In those moments, Partizan won the race and everything was practically finished, only his signature was awaited. However, that did not happen. Nikola changed his mind, made a statement on social networks and revealed that he will not continue his career in Serbia. Then the other teams got involved again, but they all soon withdrew from the race, only Armani remained, who in the end got what he wanted.

Then Nikola admitted that he received threats and insults that influenced him not to wear the black and white jersey. “My desire to play for a team in Serbia was not conditioned by financial offers or the colors of any club, because I wanted to play in the country I love, but things simply did not go in that direction. I would like to thank Partizan for the trust shown and the desire to be a part of their team, but I still made the decision that it is best for my family and me to continue my career in one of the European teams outside of Serbia,” Mirotić said.

The words of sports director Zoran Savić, who confirmed that Nikola gave them his word that he would come to Partizan, testify to how close things were regarding his arrival in Humska. “We had a three-year contract with him and we agreed to all the demands. There was even a clause that he could leave the team after the first year if he didn’t like the way we were working, he had a few more items that allowed him to get out of everything without any problems. We promised him all that and fulfilled it. He even talked to Kevin Panther to make sure he was thinking. He openly pointed out that he wants us to attack the Euroleague. He even said on one occasion that he does not want to take the number of Danilo Andušić, who wears number 33, but he will take the jersey with number three. We offered him to work with the best coach in Europe,” said Savić.



MIROTIĆ FINALLY SIGNED: The saga is over, the new club has CONFIRMED everything

