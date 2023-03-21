Joel Embiid may have scored 37 points the night before, but…

Joel Embiid became the first basketball player in the history of Philadelphia to score 30 or more points in nine consecutive games, but he will not feel overly satisfied about the “ninth in a row”. The previous night, after two overtimes, Chicago won in front of the Philadelphia fans 109:105, which is Embiid’s first defeat against the Bulls since he played in the NBA. Incredible data, but the question was when it would be demolished.

Embid played this match at an almost MVP level as he scored 37 points and had 16 reboundshowever when you “scratch” a little, you can see that it was not mere dominance. Embid spent 44 minutes on the floor and made as many as 17 free throws (he made 15), while he made 11 of 22 shots from the field. And for all that, he had five turnovers.

Credit can be attributed to i To Nikola Vučević, who played well on both sides of the floor. He finished the match with 21 points and 12 rebounds (eight of 12 from the field), while Embida knew how to work hard with good “forums” under the basket, but also with a strong defense that the strong center sometimes didn’t even have a solution for, which rarely happens. .

Besides Vučević, Zach Lavin played a good match for Chicago with 26 points, DeMar DeRozan added one less, while White (11) and Jones (10) were also in double figures. On the other hand, only Maxi (22) and Melton (19) were in the mood for Philadelphia, while Harden played a tragic game. He scored five points in 46 minutes, hitting two field goals out of 16. He still had seven rebounds and 12 assists, but also five turnovers.

Vooch is not going to get a lot of credit for his defense, he rarely does, but really deserves it for the way he played this game Right from the jump, he was active and wasn’t going to let Embiid get anything easy going to the rimpic.twitter.com/sMIaLVtaSJ — Will Gottlieb (@Will_Gottlieb)March 21, 2023

Can’t ask Embiid to play better defense than he does here. This is just really good foot work from Vucevic. 21/12/2 for Vooch.pic.twitter.com/f4ScXOcVXN — Swipa (@SwipaCam)March 21, 2023

The previous night in the NBA was marked by Julius Randle, who broke the Knicks record for the number of points given in one match. He inserted even 57 against Minnesota, however, it was of no use since his team lost 140:134. The very good center also hit eight three-pointers, but this season we have already seen 23 games in which basketball players scored 50 or more points, so there is no special attraction there anymore.

