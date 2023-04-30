Home » Nina Kraviz, Richie Hawtin, Ben Sims and more at Aquasella
World

Nina Kraviz, Richie Hawtin, Ben Sims and more at Aquasella

by admin
Nina Kraviz, Richie Hawtin, Ben Sims and more at Aquasella

Aquasella it reaches its 26th edition in 2023; a new installment that closes its poster for the days 17, 18, 19 and 20 of August on the Merediz farm next to the Sella river. International artists like Richie Hawtin, Nina Kraviz, Ben Klock, Ben Sims, Ellen Allien, Vintage Culture, Luke Slater o Vitalic have confirmed their time on the stages of Aquasella along with national names such as Oscar Mulero. Besides, Alisha, Frank Kvitta, Rahon, Shlømo o script also add to line up of the appointment in Arriondas.

There will be three stages that will host the more than eighty artists on the weekend that will take place in the Valley of Music. A program that is completed with names like Lukas Ruiz Hespanhol, better known as Vintage Culture, with his project active since 2011 based on the dance sound. Subscriptions are for sale on the web www.aquasella.com. In addition, the festival will develop a Tour of Official Presentations “On The Road” throughout the national geography.

Thus, the Aquasella lineup includes artists such as 999999999 Live, Anna, Andrés Campo, Ben Klock, Ben Sims, Charlie Sparks, Dj Plant Texture Live, Eats Everything, Ellen Allien, Fátima Hajji, Fleur Shore, Franky Rizardo, Horse Meat Disco , I Hate Models, Kiddy Smile, Klangkuenstler, Lee Ann Roberts, Mochakk, Nico Moreno, Oscar Mulero, Parfait, Patrick Mason, Paula Tape, Planetary Assault Systems, Richie Hawtin, Rødhåd, Sama’ Abdulhadi, SHDW & Obscure Shape, Syreeta, Technasia, Trym, URTrax y Vitalic Live.

See also  United Kingdom: Archie is dead, dying two hours after the hospital took down the machinery

You may also like

Watch matches from home as if you were...

In Brazil, the blockade of Telegram has been...

MONDOCANE: THE GENESIS – PECCATA DEL WOODPECKER XIII

Verstappen to poison, more attacks on Mercedes |...

The abortion pill has been approved in Japan

The Río Babel festival completes its lineup and...

Streptococcus, drugs containing amoxicillin unobtainable

Ukraine latest news. Russian attack on a residential...

Mass in Budapest, the Pope before Orbán invites...

Hottest Taxi Driver | Magazine | Style

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy