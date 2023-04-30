Nina Kraviz, Richie Hawtin, Ben Sims and more at Aquasella

Aquasella it reaches its 26th edition in 2023; a new installment that closes its poster for the days 17, 18, 19 and 20 of August on the Merediz farm next to the Sella river. International artists like Richie Hawtin, Nina Kraviz, Ben Klock, Ben Sims, Ellen Allien, Vintage Culture, Luke Slater o Vitalic have confirmed their time on the stages of Aquasella along with national names such as Oscar Mulero. Besides, Alisha, Frank Kvitta, Rahon, Shlømo o script also add to line up of the appointment in Arriondas .

There will be three stages that will host the more than eighty artists on the weekend that will take place in the Valley of Music. A program that is completed with names like Lukas Ruiz Hespanhol, better known as Vintage Culture, with his project active since 2011 based on the dance sound. Subscriptions are for sale on the web www.aquasella.com. In addition, the festival will develop a Tour of Official Presentations “On The Road” throughout the national geography.