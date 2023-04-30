what is needed for math

Today Serie A 2022-2023 can be decided mathematically and six rounds in advance. The Napoli at 15 at Maradona will face the Salernitana in the match that can mathematically assign it Scudetto. First, exactly at 12:30, they will take the field at the San Siro Stadium Inter e Lazio. Napoli have the title in hand having 17 points ahead of the team led by Sarri, but to win it they need a combination of results: they must beat the grenades in the derby and hope that Lazio do not win against Inter. The Napoli-Salernitana match can be seen live on TV and streaming on DAZN, while Inter-Lazio will be visible on both Sky and DAZN.
In case of mathematical victory of the Scudetto by Napoli, the celebration of the team on the pitch after the match against Salernitana will be broadcast live on TV and streaming, with images from the pitch and from the changing rooms. “Diretta Napoli” is scheduled for the Sky channels, a long broadcast starting at 11 with connections from the city and videos of the celebrations in the streets: a special studio, the Sky Terrace, in Piazza del Plebiscito, has been set up for the occasion.
Sold out at the Maradona stadium for Napoli-Salernitana, the Scudetto match
Sold out in every seating order at the Maradona Stadium for the match between Naples and Salernitana. Tickets literally sold out. On the other hand, Napoli have been waiting for the Scudetto for 33 years and thousands of fans want to celebrate and even attend what is potentially the event of the season.
The match between Inter and Lazio will be played at 12:30. The San Siro match can be followed in various ways both on TV and in streaming. Inter-Lazio will in fact be broadcast both by Sky (on channels 202 and 252) and by DAZN. Instead, it will be visible in streaming via Sky GO, NOW and DAZN. Compagnoni and Marchegiani will be the commentators for Sky, Testoni and Gobbi for DAZN.
The calendar was changed last Thursday. The match between Naples and Salernitana, which takes place one day later than expected, has been moved, but everything has remained unchanged for Inter-Lazio. The San Siro match will be played at 12:30, while the match in Naples will start at 3 pm. Since there is no obligation to play at the same time, it was decided not to place the two matches in the same slot. So first on the Inter-Lazio field and then Napoli-Salernitana.
The security plan in the city of Naples for the Scudetto party
Moving the match between Naples and Salernitana to Sunday has also produced a security plan for the city of Naples which, in any case, is preparing for the Scudetto celebration, even if nothing is taken for granted yet, at least for the day of Today. The Municipality and the Prefecture have established a plan down to the smallest detail. The potential problems are many, and they also include hospitals and the internet line, which is in danger of breaking down.
A huge pedestrian area will be set up in the city, a sort of mega red zone, within which there will be a ban on the circulation of cars and motorcycles from 12 on Sunday 30 April until 4 on Monday 1 May. There will be 91 gates, manned by policemen who will prevent those arriving from outside the city from entering the city on cars or mopeds.
Everything is ready in Naples for the Scudetto party in the event of mathematical conquest of the title of Italian champions in Serie A. If the right combination of results should emerge from Inter-Lazio and Napoli-Salernitana, the Azzurri could celebrate on the pitch, in front of their fans, the victory of the third Scudetto in the history of the Neapolitan club. The Scudetto party with the Napoli players will take place immediately after the match against Salernitana at the Maradona stadium, as explained by the president De Laurentiis. The videos and images of the celebrations that will see the team as protagonists will be broadcast live on TV and streamed on DAZN. “Diretta Napoli” will be broadcast on the Sky channels starting at 11 with images of the party in the city: the scenario will be the Sky Terrace, a special studio set up in Piazza del Plebiscito. Expected connections from the Maradona stadium and the most important places of the Scudetto party.
After 33 years Napoli has the chance to win the Scudetto. The large advantage over Lazio makes the outcome almost certain. Sarri’s team is 17 points away from Spalletti’s, and there are still 21 points available. So materially there are five points to be won by the Azzurri.
- Napoli are already champions of Italy today if they beat Salernitana and Inter beat Lazio;
- Napoli win the Scudetto for the third time today if they defeat Salernitana and Inter draw Lazio;
- Napoli do not win the Scudetto if they beat Salernitana and Lazio beat Inter at the same time;
- Napoli won’t win the Scudetto if they don’t beat Salernitana, regardless of Lazio’s result.
Scudetto Napoli, the results of Inter-Lazio and the Campania derby for the mathematical victory
With six games to spare, Napoli have the possibility of winning the Scudetto in the Serie A championship. The big event could already take place today, but in order for this to happen, two results must be opposed. In fact, there are only two combinations that would give the team led by Spalletti the title. Napoli are champions of Italy if they win against Salernitana in the match scheduled for today at 3 pm and if Lazio don’t beat Inter in the match at 12:30. Any other combination of results would delay the mathematical verdict by at least a day. Meanwhile, in the city of Naples, everything has been ready for days for the great Scudetto celebration.