what is needed for math

















Today Serie A 2022-2023 can be decided mathematically and six rounds in advance. The Napoli at 15 at Maradona will face the Salernitana in the match that can mathematically assign it Scudetto. First, exactly at 12:30, they will take the field at the San Siro Stadium Inter e Lazio. Napoli have the title in hand having 17 points ahead of the team led by Sarri, but to win it they need a combination of results: they must beat the grenades in the derby and hope that Lazio do not win against Inter. The Napoli-Salernitana match can be seen live on TV and streaming on DAZN, while Inter-Lazio will be visible on both Sky and DAZN.

Where to see the Napoli Scudetto party today on TV and streaming

In case of mathematical victory of the Scudetto by Napoli, the celebration of the team on the pitch after the match against Salernitana will be broadcast live on TV and streaming, with images from the pitch and from the changing rooms. “Diretta Napoli” is scheduled for the Sky channels, a long broadcast starting at 11 with connections from the city and videos of the celebrations in the streets: a special studio, the Sky Terrace, in Piazza del Plebiscito, has been set up for the occasion.