Njegoslav Jović removed from his workplace | Info

Njegoslav Jović came into the public spotlight after an explicit video of his inappropriate behavior was shared on social networks.

Source: UNIBL

Rector of the University of Banja Luka, Radoslav Gajanin, issued a decision today on the removal from his post of the senior assistant of the Faculty of Law, Njegoslav Jović, against whom disciplinary proceedings will be conducted due to suspicion of a serious violation of work obligations and discipline and proceedings before the Ethics Committee.

“In the proposal of the dean of the Faculty of Law, Željko Mirjanić, to remove the employee from the post of senior assistant, it is stated that all the evidence points to the unprofessional and morally unacceptable behavior of the employee, which caused serious damage to the University of Banja Luka,” the Banja Luka higher education institution announced.

Also, the dean of the Faculty of Law submitted an initiative to initiate disciplinary proceedings due to a well-founded suspicion of a serious violation of work obligations and discipline, as well as a request to the Ethics Committee to determine a violation of the Code of Ethics of the University of Banja Luka.

“The University of Banja Luka once again strongly condemns any form of non-academic and unprofessional behavior of all employees, and invites all those who have knowledge of any form of inappropriate behavior to report it to the management of the University and its members. We also emphasize that the University will at all times take over all necessary measures and actions in order to protect the integrity of the University, as well as all students and employees”, stated in the announcement of the University of Banja Luka.