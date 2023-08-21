No Action Taken on Allegations of Prince Charles’ Charity Involvement in Saudi Billionaire’s Knighthood Bid

London Police Close Investigation into Alleged Charity Scandal

London police have announced that they will not be taking any action regarding allegations made against individuals associated with one of King Charles III’s charities. The police launched an investigation after reports emerged claiming that the Prince of Wales’ aides had offered to help a Saudi billionaire receive a knighthood and British citizenship in exchange for donations to The Prince’s Foundation charity.

The Metropolitan Police Service thoroughly reviewed the documents provided by both the foundation and the Times of London, and consulted with prosecutors before ultimately deciding to close the investigation. In a statement, the police department stated that “no further action will be taken in this matter.”

Previously, representatives for Prince Charles had denied any knowledge of such offers being made in exchange for donations to his charities. The palace has acknowledged the police’s decision in this matter.

The Prince’s Foundation charity, in its own statement, expressed its awareness of the police’s decision. It also highlighted that it had completed its own independent investigation and government review last year, and is now focusing on continuing to deliver its education and training programs.

The allegations surrounding the charity scandal had raised concerns about the integrity of the Royal Family and the influence of wealthy individuals on the honors system. The closure of the investigation brings some relief to Prince Charles and his foundation, as they can now move forward and concentrate on their charitable work.

