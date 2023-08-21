Threads Expands Accessibility with Launch of Web Version, Overcoming Limitations

Threads to Launch Web Version, Expanding Accessibility to Users

The popular social networking platform Threads is set to launch its web version this week, giving more users the opportunity to join the conversation. Until now, Threads was only accessible on iOS and Android devices, but with the upcoming web version, the service aims to overcome its limitation and reach a wider audience.

The decision to expand to the web comes after representatives of Threads announced their intention to offer more options to the millions of users who have joined since its launch in July 2023. The availability of Threads solely on mobile devices posed a challenge, as some users, particularly in Europe, faced restrictions due to security concerns.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg had previously mentioned plans to introduce a web version and improve search functionality. Instagram CEO Adam Mosseri confirmed last week that an early build of the web version had been tested internally for a couple of weeks but still required further work before its general release.

The web version of Threads, which was previously limited to reading, is expected to provide enhanced features for power users such as brands, business accounts, advertisers, and journalists. This move is aimed at attracting more users and reversing the decline in active users that Threads has experienced recently.

Since its launch, Threads has gained a significant number of registered users, benefiting from the integration with Instagram. However, the growth in new subscribers and active users has slowed down over time. According to a report by analytics platform Similarweb, the Android app’s daily active users dropped from a peak of 49.3 million to 10.3 million in just over a month.

Despite the overall decline in users, notable brands like Apple have shown interest in the platform by releasing their profiles on Threads. The ongoing battle between Threads and its competitor X, formerly known as Twitter, led by their respective leaders, Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk, remains unresolved. However, the industry anticipates that any strategic move by either party could have far-reaching consequences.

With the launch of the web version, Threads is positioning itself to reclaim its momentum and attract a larger user base. The expansion to web accessibility will enable users to engage with the platform seamlessly, regardless of their device or geographic location.

