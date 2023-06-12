No crisis between the Prelemi, distant for work, the words of Giulia Salemi’s friend

According to the words of Domenico Zambelli, a friend of Giulia Salemi, there would be no crisis in progress between the influencer and Pierpaolo Pretelli, who would be distant only for work reasons. The Prelemi, therefore, would still be a couple.

No crisis taking place between Pierpaolo Pretelli and Giulia Salemi. To deny the gossip of the last few weeks was Domenico Zambelli, a friend of the well-known influencer, these days in Formentera for work together with the former competitor of Big Brother Vip.

The words of Giulia Salemi’s friend: “Distant for work reasons”

To the microphones of 361 Magazine, Domenico Zambelli spoke about what is happening in the couple of the two former gieffins. The man, a friend of Giulia Salemi, is in Fromentera these days together with Pretelli for the Vip Champion event. “No crisis in progress, they are away for work reasons”, he said reassuring the Prelemi fans. There would therefore be no intention of leaving or taking different paths, but it would only be an indiscretion on their account, according to this latest version, without foundation.

The gossip on the crisis of the Prelemi

Dagospia was the first to launch the gossip of an alleged crisis between Pretelli and Salemi, defining the showman as “former Mr. Salemi”. Then the reports of some fans, who had noticed the fact that the two had dined at different tables, even meeting by chance in the same restaurant and not attending it together as a couple. Later, as the days went by, they had returned to being seen united on the occasion of Alberto De Pisis’ birthday, during which Dayane Mello had published a shot of them together. No word on the crisis, which now seems to have passed, if it actually happened.

See also Manpower shortage, salary increase, robbing people, British truck drivers earn more than lawyers| China Press China Press Pierpaolo Pretelli and the crisis with Giulia Salemi, at the GFVip Party: “There are priorities in life”

It is not the first time that the two end up at the center of gossip: already last April they had admitted that they were going through a crisis, live on GF Vip, which however was then resolved in a short time. The presenter of the reality show Alfonso Signorini, a friend of the couple, in particular of Giulia Salemi, acted as peacemaker.