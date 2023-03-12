Home World North Korea launches 2 missiles from a submarine in the Sea of ​​Japan
World

North Korea launches 2 missiles from a submarine in the Sea of ​​Japan

by admin
North Korea launches 2 missiles from a submarine in the Sea of ​​Japan

North Korea announces it has launched 2 strategic cruise missiles from a submarine in the Sea of ​​Japan in an exercise. This was reported by the North Korean agency KCNA. “The ‘August 24 Hero Warship’ submarine that was mobilized for the exercise launched two strategic cruise missiles into the waters off Kyongpho Bay in the East Sea of ​​Korea,” KCNA wrote. “The launch exercise has successfully achieved its purpose.”

“The two cruise missiles – writes the KCNA – launched flew for 7,563-7,575 seconds along the ‘8’-shaped flight orbit simulating a distance of 1,500 kilometers in the eastern Korean Sea and hit the target”.

Pyongyang explained that the launch exercise represents a response to the “military moves of the US imperialists and the traitorous South Korean puppets against North Korea” and demonstrates “the regular functioning of the deterrent means of nuclear warfare”. The launch came on the eve of the large joint US-South Korea exercise Freedom Shield, which kicks off on Monday.

South Korea confirms launch The South Korean military has reportedly detected a missile launch from a North Korean submarine. This was reported by the Yonhap agency. South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said it had detected the missile launched from the waters off the North Korean eastern coastal city of Sinpo. Did not provide

more details soon. “While strengthening monitoring and vigilance, our military maintains a position of full readiness in close cooperation with the United States,” the JCS said.

See also  The arctic show of Russian submarines

You may also like

what happened on the Palermo-Cagliari ship

Damir Mikec Olympic visa for Paris 2024 |...

THREE MORE MEDALS FOR SERBIA! | Sport

Two boats capsized near San Diego, California killing...

Tragedy in Valtellina, two boys killed by a...

Moscow-Washington tension: a US B-52 arrives at the...

Sandra Africa in black | Fun

nikola jokić misses the shot for the win...

Bocce, Asd Custonaci imposes itself in the regional...

Ragusa shuts down and it’s late at night,...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy