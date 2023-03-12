Tgcom24 North Korea announces it has launched 2 strategic cruise missiles from a submarine in the Sea of ​​Japan in an exercise. This was reported by the North Korean agency KCNA. “The ‘August 24 Hero Warship’ submarine that was mobilized for the exercise launched two strategic cruise missiles into the waters off Kyongpho Bay in the East Sea of ​​Korea,” KCNA wrote. “The launch exercise has successfully achieved its purpose.”

“The two cruise missiles – writes the KCNA – launched flew for 7,563-7,575 seconds along the ‘8’-shaped flight orbit simulating a distance of 1,500 kilometers in the eastern Korean Sea and hit the target”.

Pyongyang explained that the launch exercise represents a response to the “military moves of the US imperialists and the traitorous South Korean puppets against North Korea” and demonstrates “the regular functioning of the deterrent means of nuclear warfare”. The launch came on the eve of the large joint US-South Korea exercise Freedom Shield, which kicks off on Monday.

South Korea confirms launch The South Korean military has reportedly detected a missile launch from a North Korean submarine. This was reported by the Yonhap agency. South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said it had detected the missile launched from the waters off the North Korean eastern coastal city of Sinpo. Did not provide



more details soon. “While strengthening monitoring and vigilance, our military maintains a position of full readiness in close cooperation with the United States,” the JCS said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

