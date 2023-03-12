OXFORD, England & BERLIN, Germany–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Exscientia plc (Nasdaq: EXAI) today announced a new collaboration with Charité – Universitätsmedizin Berlin (Charité) aimed at applying the platform for precision medicine based about Exscientia AI.

As part of this collaboration, Charité will evaluate the potential of the Exscientia platform dedicated to precision medicine in order to select more appropriate therapies and improve outcomes for patients affected by hematologic cancers. Each patient sample will be evaluated prospectively against a large panel of marketed drugs, including those potentially not yet approved for this indication, in order to determine a comparative response profile and ex vivo.

The original text of this announcement, written in the source language, is the official version which is authentic. Translations are offered solely for the convenience of the reader and must refer to the text in the original language, which is the only legally valid one.

Contacts

Contact Exscientia for Investor Relations:

Sara Sherman

[email protected]

Exscientia contact with the media:

Oliver Stohlmann

[email protected]

Charité contact for media relations:

[email protected]