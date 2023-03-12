Home Health Exscientia announces collaboration with Charité
OXFORD, England & BERLIN, Germany–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Exscientia plc (Nasdaq: EXAI) today announced a new collaboration with Charité – Universitätsmedizin Berlin (Charité) aimed at applying the platform for precision medicine based about Exscientia AI.

As part of this collaboration, Charité will evaluate the potential of the Exscientia platform dedicated to precision medicine in order to select more appropriate therapies and improve outcomes for patients affected by hematologic cancers. Each patient sample will be evaluated prospectively against a large panel of marketed drugs, including those potentially not yet approved for this indication, in order to determine a comparative response profile and ex vivo.



