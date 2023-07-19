North Korea Silent on American Soldier’s Crossing into its Territory

Title: American Soldier Crosses into North Korea; North Korea Remains Silent

Subtitle: North Korea’s response awaited as an American soldier trespasses into its territory

North Korea has yet to comment on the recent incident involving U.S. Private Travis King, who crossed the heavily fortified border between South Korea and North Korea into North Korean territory. The American soldier trespassed on the 18th while visiting the border village of Panmunjom, according to reports.

As of now, North Korean state media has not mentioned the incident, and the country’s permanent mission to the United Nations in New York has not responded to requests for comment. The situation raises concerns about the fate of Private Travis King and how North Korea will respond to this unauthorized entry.

Late on the 18th, U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin confirmed that an active-duty U.S. service member intentionally crossed the inter-Korean border without authorization. Secretary Austin stated, “We’re still in the early stages of this incident, so there’s still a lot to learn,” emphasizing the ongoing investigation and efforts to notify the soldier’s next of kin and those involved.

Meanwhile, on the morning of the 19th, North Korea conducted the launch of two short-range ballistic missiles into the East Sea. However, analysts believe this latest threat of force is unrelated to the crossing of the U.S. soldier. Instead, the missile launch could be linked to the recent arrival of a U.S. nuclear submarine in the port city of Busan, which marked the first such visit since the 1980s.

North Korea, known for using propaganda for its benefit, is likely to exploit the soldier’s presence for short-term propaganda purposes while potentially leveraging him as a bargaining chip in the medium to long term, stated Yang Moo-jin, president of South Korea’s North Korean Studies University.

Reports reveal that Travis King, 23, is a cavalry scout with the 1st Armored Division and had previously served two months in a South Korean prison for assault. After his release on July 10, he was supposed to return to Fort Bliss, Texas, on Monday. However, he left the airport before boarding the plane back to the United States, and it remains unclear how he spent his time until crossing into North Korea during a tour of Panmunjom on Tuesday afternoon.

The U.S. military has notified Travis King’s family and released his name, albeit with limited information due to the sensitivity of the matter. Some U.S. officials have provided additional details anonymously.

Defections to North Korea by Americans or South Koreans are rare, as more than 30,000 North Koreans have fled to South Korea to escape political repression and economic hardships since the Korean War. The incident raises questions about the motivations behind Private Travis King’s decision to cross into North Korean territory.

Panmunjom, the site of the incident, is located within a 248-kilometer demilitarized zone jointly overseen by the United Nations Command and North Korea. While occasional bloodshed has occurred in the area, it holds significance for diplomacy and tourism. Famous for its blue huts straddling the dividing line between North and South Korea, Panmunjom attracts tourists from both sides who wish to witness the last vestige of the Cold War. However, tourism activities have been limited due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

As the world awaits North Korea’s response to this significant security breach, tensions remain high in the region. The incident adds another layer of complexity to the already delicate inter-Korean relations and highlights the need for further investigation and diplomatic efforts to address the situation.