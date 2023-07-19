Ministry of Industry and Information Technology to Issue Policy Documents for High-Quality Development of Computing Power Infrastructure

China Seeks to Accelerate High-Quality Development of Computing Power Infrastructure

In a press conference held by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, Zhao Zhiguo, spokesperson and chief engineer, highlighted the significant progress made by China in the field of computing power. According to Zhao, China currently holds the second-largest computing power in the world, maintaining an impressive annual growth rate of approximately 30%.

Notably, intelligent computing power contributes to over half of the newly added computing power facilities, making it the largest source of computing power globally. Zhao described it as a new engine for computing power growth, highlighting its potential for driving further advancements in the field.

To capitalize on this achievement, Zhao emphasized the need to accelerate the high-quality development of computing power in China. This will involve promoting the construction of computing power infrastructure and issuing policy documents to guide its development. By doing so, China aims to maintain its position at the forefront of computing power capabilities while ensuring sustainable and efficient growth.

The Ministry of Industry and Information Technology‘s efforts to prioritize the development of computing power infrastructure align with China‘s broader goals of technological advancement and innovation. As computing power continues to play an increasingly crucial role in various industries, the country recognizes the need for a robust and efficient infrastructure to support further growth and fuel innovation.

