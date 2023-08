BEIJING – A hand on the map pointing towards the Seoul area. Kim Jong-un it becomes menacing again and intensifies its belligerent language in view of the new joint military exercises between South Koreans and the Americans, which Pyongyang considers as a preparation for a future invasion.

The Marshal presided over the meeting of the Central Military Commission of the Workers’ Party in the North Korean capital during which he decided on “plans for offensive military countermeasures” against

