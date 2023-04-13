Home World Novak Djokovic arrived at the match in Monte Carlo on a bicycle | Sports
World

by admin
With this move, Novak Djokovic managed to win the hearts of the audience in Monte Carlo at one of the previous tournaments.

Novak Djokovic had a great start to the competition in Monte Carlo and after his victory over Ivan Gahova, he will now play against Lorenzo Musetti, the man he once even saved from a tornado.

Monte Carlo is practically Novak’s second home, he often stays there with his family, and he delighted the local audience the most in 2017. At that time, he was far from the title, since after the victory over Žilo Simon and Pablo Karenjo Busta defeated in the quarter-finals by David Gofana.

However, everyone was delighted when he came to a match on a bicycle. At that moment, the second tennis player in the world after Andy Murray duly arrived by bicycle, and the security searched him and inspected his vehicle before entering the complex. Remember what it looked like:

That year, Rafael Nadal won the tournament, and in the final he defeated compatriot Alberto Ramos Vinjolas. Now the two Spaniards who threaten Novak are not there, and they are Rafael Nadal again, and now the young Carlos Alcaraz. Both are recovering from injuries and preparing for Roland Garros. At the tournament in Monte Carlo, Novak has only two titles from 2013 and 2015, and now he has the opportunity to win the third cup.

