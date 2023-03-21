Novak Djokovic talked about the ban on entering America, which cost him playing at the Masters in Indian Wells and Miami.

Source: Profimedia

Novak Djokovic did not get a chance to defend the first place, the ban remained in force and he could not enter America and participate in the tournaments in Indian Wells and Miami. Despite all this, the Serbian tennis player claims that he “doesn’t regret anything”, and that he is most interested in the tournament that is held there towards the end of the season – the US Open.

The organizers of both tournaments did everything they could, they appealed to the American authorities, asked for an exemption, there was none, so Novak got an extended rest and more time to prepare for clay tournaments.

“I don’t regret anything. I’ve learned through life that regretting things can only hold you back and make you live in the past, which I don’t want at all. I also don’t want to live too much in the future, but in the present. Of course I think about what comes next and I want to create a better future. Congratulations to Carlos Alcaraz, he deserved to return to the top spot,” Djokovic told CNN.

He makes no secret of his love of playing in the two 1000 Series tournaments in March.

“It’s a shame I couldn’t play in those two Masters, I love those tournaments a lot, I had a lot of success there. However, at the same time, I have to admit that I knew there was a chance that I wouldn’t get the license and that’s the situation at the moment, I hope it will change in a few months.”

However, for him, one tournament is more important than all, when it comes to America, the last Grand Slam of the season.

“For me, the US Open is the most important tournament in America. I want to play there. I lost in the final in 2021 to Danilo Medvedev and then I had one of the best moments ever with the crowd in New York. Even though I lost that match, I got a lot of support from the people and I really want to be there again. I was lucky enough to win that tournament three times and play in many finals. I’m looking forward to that tournament and I hope I’ll be there,” Djokovic concluded. This is how that match looked: