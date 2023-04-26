NSRS invitation to the judge to leave the Constitutional Court | Info

NSRS today adopted conclusions on the withdrawal of the judge of the Constitutional Court of Bosnia and Herzegovina from Republika Srpska and canceled the previously determined deadlines for the return of certain state competences to Republika Srpska.

This is stated in the article of the conclusion on the Information on the conclusions of the National Assembly of the Republika Srpska from February 17, 2020, regarding the anti-Dayton activities of the Constitutional Court of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

This conclusion enters into force on the following day from the date of adoption.

A conclusion was also adopted by which the National Assembly of the Republika Srpska tasked the deputies from the Republika Srpska in the House of Representatives of the Parliamentary Assembly of BiH to as soon as possible preparations and instructions in the parliamentary procedure Law on the Constitutional Court of Bosnia and Herzegovinawhich will define the composition of the Constitutional Court of BiH without foreign judges.

This conclusion was proposed by the clubs of SNSD, SP, Demos, United Srpska, NPS, SPS and DNS deputies.

The National Assembly also adopted a conclusion on the adoption of Information on the conclusions of the National Assembly of the Republic of Srpska adopted on December 10, 2021.

These conclusions are changed in such a way that period of six months for their execution deletesand that the Government of the Republika Srpska is enabled to refer the appropriate laws and other regulations to the parliamentary procedure when appropriate circumstances arise.

The Speaker of the Parliament of Republika Srpska Nenad Stevandić concluded the work of the sixth special session of the National Assembly of Republika Srpska.

