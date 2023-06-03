NUBIFRAGE in Matera, people dragged away by the fury of the water » ILMETEO.it

Live breaking latest news Weather (Video): NUBIFRAGE in Matera, people dragged away by the fury of the water

2 JUNE – A storm crashed in the afternoon at Matera, causing flooding in various urban and suburban areas.

Some road sections are closed due to the presence of debris or materials. The water poured especially into the Sassi, the districts of tuff houses, a UNESCO heritage site, where it created inconvenience for the many tourists and public places because tables, umbrellas and chairs were overwhelmed or knocked over. The VIDEO above.