Nvidia during the course of the GDC 2023 he is planning a presentation in which he will show the public of the event the modality Ray Tracing Overdrive Of Cyberpunk 2077which will introduce path tracing to Night City.

The showcase is scheduled between 21:30 and 22:00 Italian del March 22 and for the occasion Nvidia will hold a “complete presentation of the benefits of current Ray Tracing algorithms and how much the new approach with Path Tracing changes the way we think about the next generation rendering used in open world AAA games”.

Announced last September, Cyberpunk 2077’s Ray Tracing: Overdrive mode aims to make light sources and the way they cast light and shadows on objects in the game world even more realistic. You can see a first glimpse in the video below.

The presentation will be conducted by Pawel Kozlowski, senior developer technology engineer at Nvidia, and Jakub Knapik, global art director at CD Projekt Red. This is an appointment designed mostly for developers and experts in the field of ray tracing, but it is possible that new details or gameplay sequences of the RT Overdrive mode of Cyberpunk 2077 will not arrive for the occasion.