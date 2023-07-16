Home » “Obliteration”, first preview of Filter’s new album
World

“Obliteration”, first preview of Filter’s new album

by admin
“Obliteration”, first preview of Filter’s new album

Filter celebrate this weekend the release of the first single “Obliteration” which anticipates the arrival of the new album by the group that has achieved Platinum certifications thanks to its sound post-industrial/rock alternativo. “The Algorithm” couldn’t be more anticipated as it marks the first full-length project in seven years, this time as a strict concept statement conceived as the best composition of Richard Patrickgiving the group a classic sound with a modern touch.

To make the wait more enjoyable, Filter give us a three and a half minute single loaded with existential chaospure human anguish ground through powerful chords, heavy riffs and a soaring hymn chorus. This theme has Patrick in front, who has also participated in the production together with Brian Virtue. “Obliteration” has been co-written by Sam Tinnes, Ian Scott, Mark Jackson and Patrick himself.

Likewise, the video clip is presented with a post-apocalyptic animation created by filmmaker Atanas Shopski. He has defined it as “a big challenge” who has pressured him to “discover your creative, artistic and mental limits”. The band starts next month playing shows as special guests on tour “Freaks On Parade” con Rob Zombie, Alice Cooper y Ministry that they will splice with their 2024 world tour con fechas en las principales ciudades de Europa. A continuación, la lista de canciones de “The Algorithm”: “The Drowning”, “Up Against The Wall”, “For The Beaten”, “Obliteration”, “Say It Again”, “Face Down”, “Summer Children”, “Threshing Floor”, “Be Careful What You Wish For”, “Burn Out The Sun”, “Command Z”.

You may also like

Wimbledon banned fans from coming due to crowd...

The Price of Dollar in the Cuban Informal...

Pirlo is also on the cover!

Grand gala of the 58th Aci and Galatea...

Israel has turned all of Palestine into ‘an...

Udinese Market | Sottil on Samardzic: “It will...

Meloni in Tunis with von der Leyen: the...

Nikola Mirotic landed in Belgrade and moved to...

Cuban Ministry of Culture Dismisses President of ICAIC...

Iran, the Moral Police returns to the streets...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy