“Obliteration”, first preview of Filter’s new album

Filter celebrate this weekend the release of the first single “Obliteration” which anticipates the arrival of the new album by the group that has achieved Platinum certifications thanks to its sound post-industrial/rock alternativo. “The Algorithm” couldn’t be more anticipated as it marks the first full-length project in seven years, this time as a strict concept statement conceived as the best composition of Richard Patrickgiving the group a classic sound with a modern touch.

To make the wait more enjoyable, Filter give us a three and a half minute single loaded with existential chaospure human anguish ground through powerful chords, heavy riffs and a soaring hymn chorus. This theme has Patrick in front, who has also participated in the production together with Brian Virtue. “Obliteration” has been co-written by Sam Tinnes, Ian Scott, Mark Jackson and Patrick himself.

Likewise, the video clip is presented with a post-apocalyptic animation created by filmmaker Atanas Shopski. He has defined it as “a big challenge” who has pressured him to “discover your creative, artistic and mental limits”. The band starts next month playing shows as special guests on tour “Freaks On Parade” con Rob Zombie, Alice Cooper y Ministry that they will splice with their 2024 world tour con fechas en las principales ciudades de Europa. A continuación, la lista de canciones de “The Algorithm”: “The Drowning”, “Up Against The Wall”, “For The Beaten”, “Obliteration”, “Say It Again”, “Face Down”, “Summer Children”, “Threshing Floor”, “Be Careful What You Wish For”, “Burn Out The Sun”, “Command Z”.