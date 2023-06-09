by palermolive.it – ​​4 hours ago

The seventh edition of the national forensic basketball tournament began at the Pala Don Bosco in Palermo: “Together not to forget”, between sport and reflections on the theme of legality. The first game went ha…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Off to the National Forensic Basketball Tournament, victory for the Palermo team at the Pala Don Bosco appeared 4 hours ago on the online newspaper palermolive.it».