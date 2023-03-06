Home World Ohio train derails again, local officials say there is no sign of chemical leakage jqknews
March 5, 2023

CCTV News Client News On March 5, local time, according to ABC reports, a train derailed in Springfield, Clark County, Ohio, on the afternoon of the 4th. There has been no chemical leakage yet, and no casualties have been reported so far. .

According to reports, the Springfield City Fire Chief stated that two of the derailed cars contained residual diesel exhaust, two contained polyacrylamide aqueous solutions, and four other cars contained non-hazardous materials. Representatives from Norfolk Southern Railway, the Environmental Protection Agency and the Clark County Hazardous Substances Team conducted independent inspections of the scene and confirmed there was no evidence of a chemical release.

Local officials reportedly determined that there were no protected water sources near where the train derailed, saying “this means there is no risk of contaminating public water supplies or private wells from this derailment.”

It is reported that a Norfolk Southern Railway Company train with a total of 212 cars derailed near a highway in Springfield, Ohio, with 20 cars derailed. Norfolk Southern has yet to say what caused the derailment.

