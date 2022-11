Gas up and oil down, while the plans on the “price caps” take shape and the veil is lifted on the price thresholds that are assumed to be adopted as a barrier, in the first case to avoid excessive price increases that would affect bills and in the second case to limit Moscow’s revenues without risking at the same time shortages of crude oil.

On both fronts, the indications that have emerged so far raise strong criticisms. And while nothing is definitive yet, the latest developments…