Home World Oil tanker blocks the Suez Canal: traffic restored
World

Oil tanker blocks the Suez Canal: traffic restored

by admin
Oil tanker blocks the Suez Canal: traffic restored

A damaged oil tanker blocked the Suez Canal for almost half an hour, causing fear of an interruption in maritime traffic as had happened in early 2021 due to an accident. This was announced by Sca, the Suez Canal authority, explaining that, shortly after midnight, the tanker was removed and traffic re-established.

“The Affinity V tanker was successfully re-routed and traffic was restored as part of an operation involving five towing vehicles,” reads the authority’s statement. The Singapore-flagged tanker is 250 meters long and 45 meters wide and was in transit to the Saudi port of Yanbu. The accident, explained the Sca, “was caused by a technical failure at the rudder, which led to the loss of control of the ship”. The canal is one of the busiest shipping routes for world trade.

See also  The secret missions of CIA chief William Burns in Kiev and Moscow

You may also like

EU announces suspension of visa facilitation agreement with...

Russia buries Gorbachev and his unloved era of...

Pope again calls for peace in Iraq –...

Historian Paul Kennedy: “Gorbachev is betting on a...

Summary: More than 50,000 confirmed cases of monkeypox...

Biden declares a water emergency in Jackson, Mississippi

Gorbachev, his spokesman Poljakov speaks: “The relationship with...

The Russian army issued a bulletin introducing the...

Officer kills unarmed young African American in his...

Service Trade Views｜In 2021, the import and export...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy