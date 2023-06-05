Okinawa civic groups advertise for peaceful diplomacy

An Okinawa civic group opposed to the relocation of Futenma Airport by the US military to Henoko, Nago City, published an advertisement in a newspaper calling for peaceful diplomacy.

Kyodo News reported that the US military Futenma Airport is located in Ginowan City, Okinawa Prefecture. Faced with the strengthening of the Japanese government’s defense capabilities and the Self-Defense Force’s focus on strengthening the defense of the southwestern region, the Okinawa citizen group “Okinawa Opinion Advertising Campaign” was published on “Tokyo Shimbun”, “South Japan News” and “Okinawa” on Sunday (June 4). Four newspapers, The Times and Ryukyu Shinbo, called for “diplomacy is more important than missiles” and “don’t turn Okinawa and islands into battlefields.”

The advertisement pointed out that Japan has the ability to fight back and increase defense costs. “This is to turn the whole of Japan into a battlefield”, emphasizing that “life is more precious” and “we must love rather than fight.”

The national promoters of the “Okinawa Opinion Advertising Campaign” held a press conference in Tokyo last Tuesday (May 30).

“Japan is advancing its military buildup. Okinawa’s problem is the problem of all Japanese,” Yuko Tanaka, former president of Hosei University and professor emeritus, said at the time.

