“Okumura Mondo Exhibition: 20-Year-Old Eyes” to be held

“Okumura Mondo Exhibition ~20 Year Old Eyes~” will be held at SPICE STAND & GALLERY BEM from December 1st.

Mondo Okumura, who came of age this year, will be exhibiting the faces and landscapes of people he has admired since childhood, as well as selling new works and goods. Mondo will also be exhibiting the original drawings of the book “This World and This World” (Iwanami Shoten), which will be released in November (a collaborative work of three generations of poetry, columns, and pictures by Shuntaro Tanikawa, Mikako Brady, and Mondo Okumura). The exhibition will give you a look into the eyes of a 20-year-old.

“Mondo Okumura Exhibition: Eyes of a 20-Year-Old”

2023.12.1 (Friday) – 12.10 (Sunday) *Closed on Thursdays

Venue) SPICE STAND & GALLERY BEM

(1-11-29-5 Daimyo, Chuo-ku, Fukuoka City)

13:00～20:00

Free admission (1 drink order required)

～Daily event schedule～

12.1 (Fri) “Opening Party”

□Mondo’s portrait shop (13:00~19:00)

12.2 (Sat)

□Mondo’s portrait shop (13:00~16:00)

12.3 (Sun) “Bogie Family Live”

□Mondo’s portrait shop (13:00~18:00)

□Bogie Family Live (donation system)

Lunch session 15:00-15:30

Evening session “Public Izakaya Bogie ~ Okumura Mondo Exhibition in BEM Live!” 20:00-21:30

*It will also be distributed on YouTube from Yokochin Label Channel.

12.4(month)

□Mondo’s portrait shop (14:00~18:00)

12.5(Tue)

□Mondo’s portrait shop (14:00~18:00)

12.6 (Wednesday) “Japanese NEW WAVE Records Yomoyama Story”

□Mondo’s portrait shop (14:00~19:00)

□DJ & Live (Shopkeeper Sano + Bogie) 20:00-22:00

12.7 (Thursday) – Closed

12.8(Fri)

□Mondo’s portrait shop (14:00~18:00)

12.9 (Sat)

□Mondo’s portrait shop (13:00~19:00)

12.10 (Sun) “Closing Party”

□Mondo’s portrait shop (14:00~18:00)

□Bogie Family Live (donation system)

Lunch session 15:00-15:30

Evening session 19:00-19:30

*During the period, portraits will be accepted at any time during the gallery (those with reservations will be given priority).

*Portrait fee is 3,000 yen per person (limited to 10 people per day, reservations are given priority) *Pet drawings are 5,000 yen.

[Mondo Okumura]

Born September 12, 2003, from Fukuoka Prefecture. He started drawing when he was around 3 years old, and when he became an elementary school student, he became a hot topic as a caricature artist. In 2014, his art book “Mondo-kun” (PARCO Publishing) was released. He has created covers and illustrations for numerous magazines and newspapers, collaborated with Shuntaro Tanikawa, and created the covers for Jakucho Setouchi’s “Preparing for Death”, Hirofumi Kanoko’s “Herohero”, and “Voodoo Lounge”. He has attracted attention both domestically and internationally, holding solo exhibitions overseas. In 2019, he made his acting debut in the movie “WE ARE LITTLE ZOMBIES”. His activities include a wide range of activities, including his band “Bogie Family”. After graduating from high school, he changed his nickname from “Mondo-kun” to his real name “Mondo Okumura” and focused on his new creative activities. In 2023, Shuntaro Tanikawa, Mikako Brady, and Mondo Okumura will publish “This World and This World,” a collaboration between three generations of poetry, columns, and pictures.

Official HP) http://yokotin.xyz

Inquiries/caricature reception

yokotin_b@hotmail.com (to Bogey)

http://yokotin.xyz (Yokotin Label)

SPICE STAND & GALLERY BEM

092(721)6829

Share this: Facebook

X

