old woman beaten downtown by a gang of kids

4 minutes ago

As we read on “Gds.it” five teenagers on scooters attacked an elderly woman in the historic center of Palermo, in via Mariano Stabile, near an ice cream shop. Three of them beat the lady and the other two witnessed what was happening, together with some adults in front of the shop who observed…

