Home World Oleg Tinkov, the Russian billionaire who protests against the conflict in Ukraine
World

Oleg Tinkov, the Russian billionaire who protests against the conflict in Ukraine

by admin
Oleg Tinkov, the Russian billionaire who protests against the conflict in Ukraine

MOSCOW – “I cannot and do not want to be associated with a fascist country that has started a conflict against its peaceful neighbor and kills innocent people every day”. The billionaire Oleg Tinkovfounder of the Tinkoff online bankdid not mince words to announce that he had renounced Russian citizenship in protest against what the Kremlin requires to call a “special military operation” in Ukraine.

“I hate the Putin’s Russiabut I love all the Russians who are clearly opposed to this crazy “operation, Tinkov wrote again, posting on Instagram a photograph of a certificate from the Russian consulate confirming the revocation of his Russian citizenship.

From Sberbank to Aeroflot, all the top managers fleeing Russia

by our correspondent Rosalba Castelletti

Who is Tinkov, the founder of Tinkoff Bank

An eccentric billionaire, Tinkov founded Tinkoff Bank which has grown rapidly to become the third largest bank in Russia in 2020 after the state giants Sberbank and Vtb and today has around 20 million customers.

Arrested in London in 2020 at the request of the United States accusing him of tax evasion, he was released on bail to undergo treatment for leukemia. And he had finally resigned from the position of CEO of the bank.

Last April he had already fiercely criticized the “absurd” Russian offensive in Ukraine asking Westerners to put an end to this “massacre” and was therefore forced to give up control of the bank that had distanced itself from it.

See also  Here's how much it costs to defend ourselves from hackers

“I hope other prominent Russian businessmen will follow my example in order to weaken Vladimir Putin’s regime and its economy and ultimately defeat it,” Tinkov wrote.

Russia, the squares against Putin. And the first cracks open even among the oligarchs

by our correspondent Rosalba Castelletti

The other Russian billionaires who gave up their Russian passport

There are already several billionaires who have renounced Russian citizenship. The last one: Nikolaj Storonskij, one of the founders of the British banking service Revolut, the son of a top manager of Gazprom subject to sanctions. Previously also the founder of the group Dst Global Jurij Milnerthe former owner of the investment firm Trojka Dialog Ruben Vardanjan and the founder of the investment firm Freedom Finance Timur Turlov they had given up their Russian passport.

However, not everyone did it for noble reasons. Last April Forbes he had made it known that various entrepreneurs had asked not to be called “Russian billionaires” anymore, in order not to run into sanctions. Among them were also Milner and Storonsky, as well as Pavel Durov the Telegram e Igor and Dmitrij Bukhman by Playrix.

You may also like

Denmark to vote, Prime Minister Frederiksen towards reconfirmation

Iran, killed at 14 for a torn Khomeini...

After Brazil’s presidential election, Bolsonaro was accused of...

Barcone capsizes in the Aegean, 68 migrants on...

Taiwan, merchant ship sinks during storm: twelve sailors...

Fed towards a new maxi rate hike to...

Ukraine latest news. Aiea: Zaporizhzhia reactor without energy....

“Where is Nancy? Where is Nancy?”. Paul Pelosi’s...

Bridge in India collapses with thin interior and...

Kiev under fire: without light or water. And...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy