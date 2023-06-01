Olga Danilović made it to the third round at Roland Garros Sport

Good for Olga Danilović!

Source: Profimedia

OIga Danilović qualified for the third round of Roland Garros! In the match of the 2nd round on Thursday, she defeated the Italian Jasmina Paolini in two sets, after a big reversal in the second set, in which it seemed that the Serbian woman would have to take a long way to triumph. However, Olga was again fantastic and at a deficit of 1:5 played like a reborn after she asked her team for help.

The co-workers delivered a chocolate bar to Danilović, which she ate, gained new energy and began to hit back at the currently 53rd tennis player in the world! From game to game, she raised the level of her game and achieved a historic victory, as she qualified for the third round of a Grand Slam for the first time!

The next opponent of our tennis player will be the Moroccan Ons Zhabour, last year’s Wimbledon and US Open finalist, who also did not drop a set in the matches against Lucia Bronzetti and Osean Doden on the way to the 3rd round. It will mean that Žabur will be the absolute favorite, as the seventh seed, but Olga will be able to enter that match relieved and shine again in the biggest duel of her career.