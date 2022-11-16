A forbidden kiss on the night in Shiraz breaks the noise of violence, alleviates for an instant the pain of repression: more than 334 dead, including 40 policemen, 14,000 arrests in protests that have been crossing Iran for eight weeks. That kiss “is the meaning of our revolution”, writes a 22-year-old girl.

The author of the photo is unknown, as are the protagonists: declaring himself could cost arrest or maybe worse.