The National Collective Agreement of the local functions sector was signed, for the three-year period 2019-2021. This was announced by the Minister for Public Administration, Paolo Zangrillo, «satisfied with the signing that concerns 430,000 employees of Municipalities, Provinces, Regions and Chambers of Commerce, with a salary increase of up to 118 euros and important innovations that recognize the skills”.

«The constructive dialogue between Aran and the unions, which I thank, allows us to cross another significant milestone in the process of relaunching contract renewals – underlines Minister Zangrillo in a note -, confirming the centrality of the government’s agenda of the issue of work public. After the health contract and that of the school, we are giving another sign of attention to the workers who are crucial for the development of the country because, with competence and commitment, they guarantee the functioning of the local authorities closest to the citizens”.

