A malignant tumor of the skin, which arises from the uncontrolled proliferation of a basal cell of the epidermis. It is basalioma, basal cell carcinoma, the most frequent skin cancer in adults, with about 45,000 new cases per year. Fortunately, unlike other types of skin cancer such as squamous cell carcinoma or melanoma, it has a less invasive behavior because only in very rare cases can it give metastases.

This