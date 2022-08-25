The UK is still in shock over the death of little Olivia Pratt-Korbel. The 9-year-old girl who had nothing to do with the shooting that was taking place on Kingsheath Avenue, the street where she lived with her family. Yet she was hit by a bullet and her life ended there, in her house, in the place where she should have felt safest. A murder that shocked British public opinion, which continues to be moved by the photos of the smiling little portrait, wearing a white polka dot t-shirt and pink dungarees.

Olivia is the youngest victim of the bloody gang war that killed three people in Liverpool over the course of a week. After days of manhunting, two sources indicated to Merseyside police who the killer might be, while a 35-year-old man, Joseph Nee, the likely target of Olivia’s killer, was arrested. fire Monday night. The man – with a three and a half year sentence for theft and other crimes – has no ties to little Olivia’s family and is in stable condition in the hospital. While all of Liverpool continues to not give peace.

The reconstruction of the murder

Little Olivia was about to go to sleep on Monday night but followed her mother Cheryl Korbel who, hearing noises in the street, opened the door to understand what was happening. A gunman had opened fire on two other men. At that moment, noticing the open door, one of them slipped into the Korbel house to seek safety from the hitman who was chasing him. Olivia’s mother tried in vain to close that door, but the man fired into her house, hitting the woman in the wrist and the child in her chest. For the little girl there was nothing to do: she died after being transported to the Alder Hey Children’s Hospital. In the Dovecot neighborhood, people continue to leave flowers in front of the Korbel house.

The arrest and the killer

Before the agents arrived, the killer fired two more times through a hole in the door, also hitting the other man, who was his target, and then escaped. The man, Joseph Nee, 35, had taken refuge in the Korbel home, suffered gunshot wounds in the upper body and was taken to hospital.

After days of research, two sources indicated to Liverpool police who the killer might be, while handcuffing Nee, the likely target of the killer. It is not clear who was to provide information on the man who shot Olivia and Nee, but the investigation continues and the authorities have made an appeal: “Come forward, testify and we will protect your identity.” “We are looking not only who shot – said Serena Kennedy, chief of police of Liverpool -, but who supplied him with the weapon and who organized this horrendous crime”.

Fundraising

A fundraiser was organized for the little girl’s family, as told by Olivia’s cousin, Rebecca Louise, on Facebook. “I know a Go Fund Me was created by a generous soul to help my aunt Cheryl with everything she will face in the coming weeks / months – wrote the young woman -. If anyone would like to donate to this, the link is below ». “We cannot imagine the pain that everyone is going through and we want to help in any way possible – she reads on the site -. Let’s give this little angel the greeting he deserves ». The whole Liverpool community has gathered around the family and £ 18,049 has already been raised, the equivalent of over 21,000 euros. “Words cannot describe this abominable act of evil,” commented the mayor, Joanne Anderson.