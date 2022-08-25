Ft, hedge funds bet against Italy

According to the Financial Times, the mix of gas tension, on which Italy largely depends for energy generation, and early elections since the end of the Draghi government is leading hedge funds to build positions against Italy. Citing data from S&P Global Market Intelligence, the City newspaper explains that hedge funds have borrowed bonds to bet on a drop in their prices of approximately $ 39 billion during this month – a peak level since 2008. "It is the country most exposed in terms of what happens to the price of gas, and the political climate is challenging," explained Mark Dowding, head of investments at BlueBay Asset Management, which has 106 billion assets in its belly and is using the future to bet against the ten-year tricolor