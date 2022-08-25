ROME – In the not too distant future, in case of need, the car will be able to go autonomously to the emergency room. The miracles of sophisticated monitoring technologies and autonomous driving will make it possible to intervene promptly in the event that the driver of a vehicle is struck by a sudden illness. The Korean Hyundai, with its Mobis division, is a true pioneer in this field and was the first in the world to develop an integrated controller that analyzes the driver’s vital indicators, such as posture, heart rate and brain waves. The technology developed by the R&D department has been called “Smart Cabin Controller” and is based on four sensors to measure the vital parameters of the occupants, a controller to analyze these data and on a software developed ad hoc with automatic learning of the monitoring sensitivity. Operation is simple: a 3D camera captures the posture of the occupants, a steering wheel-mounted ECG sensor monitors heart functions, an ear sensor measures the brain waves flowing around the ears, and an Hvac sensor detects temperature / humidity and the level of carbon dioxide in the passenger compartment. The controller then analyzes in real time the various vital signs collected by these sensors to contribute to safe driving.

In short, with this new device, the company is now on track to implement occupant-centric safety technology to complement those on vehicle performance. In the mobility sector there are already devices capable of processing some vital parameters, but it is the first time that a specific health device has been developed, capable of performing an integrated analysis of various vital indicators. Hyundai Mobis expects this dedicated controller to monitor vital signs will help ensure the vehicle plays the role of a “mobile health control center”. “Our main competitive advantage is the software solution designed to apply healthcare to mobility and the controller that enables integrated monitoring – underlined Cheon Jae-seung, Head of R&D at Hyundai Mobis – Based on the unique database of vital parameters that we have created, we will further update this technology to provide additional functions, including the prevention of motion sickness, stress management and blocking of drunk driving ”. Hyundai Mobis is now working on advanced technology integrated with autonomous driving to be able to get the vehicle to the nearest emergency room on its own in case of an emergency, if the person behind the wheel, for example, experiences a serious illness or cardiac arrest. .