The musical “Matilda” at the Sistina Theater in Rome

Opening of the Season of the Teatro alla Scala in Milan; while the Italian premiere of the award-winning musical “Matilda”, based on the famous children’s novel by Roald Dahl, takes place at the Teatro Sistina in Rome.

Milano

On 7-10-13-16-19-22-30-2 opening of the Scala Season with “Don Carlo”, one of Verdi’s major operas. Riccardo Chailly directs, a new production signed by Lluis Pasqual, a beautiful singing company. Live television on Rai1 and radio on Radio3 on 7 December from 5.45pm; and available for 15 days on RaiPlay, with subtitles.

All performances. except the first. they will be preceded an hour before the start by an introduction. From the 1st to the 7th the Municipality together with Edison brings the opera throughout the city: it is ‘Prima Diffusa’, with a series of listening guides, concerts, performances, exhibitions and reviews, conferences and free meetings, in collaboration with theatres, institutions, places of culture, city spaces and unconventional venues. The live broadcast will be screened in over 35 locations. In addition to the screen in the Gallery’s Octagon, it will be possible to see the work at the Milano Opera Prison, at the Beccaria Penal Institute and at San Vittore; but also at the ‘Enzo Jannacci’ Reception House, the Oklahoma home for unaccompanied minors, the PIME Centre, Medicinema at the Niguarda Hospital; and from Malpensa airport to the Dal Verme Theater to the Conservatory, to the MUDEC, WOW Spazio Fumetto, Mare Culturale Urbano, Autelier, the Collegio di Milano, the Spazio alle Docce, Villa Scheibler, and many other spaces. In some locations the screenings will be preceded at 4.30pm by a listening guide by the Accademia della Scala.

Roma

From 7 to 31 at the Teatro Sistina fourteen performances of the musical “Matilda”, by Roald Dahl, music and lyrics by Tim Minchin, translation, adaptation and direction by Massimo Romeo Piparo, who has produced Cats, Mamma Mia, Billy Elliot to his credit , Avoid. For the first time in Italy, the award-winning musical will be on tour after Rome (also at the Sistina Chapiteau in Milan, from 15 February 2024). On stage Luca Ward in the role en travesti of the terrible principal Trinciabue, the Pozzolis Family couple (Alice Mangione and Gianmarco Pozzoli) in the role of Matilda’s cynical and clumsy parents, Giulia Fabbri as the teacher Dolcemiele, live orchestra and choreography by Billy Mitchell. One of the most loved books for three generations, which became a film thanks to Danny De Vito and recently consecrated on Netflix in the musical version: Matilda is an uncommon little girl, gifted with superpowers who, thanks to her sensitivity and brilliance, manages to subvert the rules by overcoming the abuses of adults and leading the peaceful and fun revolt of their peers.

