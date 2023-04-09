Home World On the streets of Syracuse, the sieve water network and the game on water management
World

On the streets of Syracuse, the sieve water network and the game on water management

by admin
On the streets of Syracuse, the sieve water network and the game on water management

by blogsicilia.it – ​​41 minutes ago

If there is one precious resource it is certainly water. In many parts of Italy, it has practically disappeared, in some areas of Sicily, including districts of Palermo, it is completely missing, but in Syracuse the paradox is that…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «On the streets of Syracuse, the sieve water networks and the game on water management appeared 41 minutes ago in the online newspaper blogsicilia.it».

“).attr(n.scriptAttrs||{}).prop({charset:n.scriptCharset,src:n.url}).on(“load error”,i=function(e){r.remove(),i=null,e&&t(“error”===e.type?404:200,e.type)}),E.head.appendChild(r[0])},abort:function(){i&&i()}}});var Ut,Xt=[],Vt=/(=)?(?=&|$)|??/;S.ajaxSetup({jsonp:”callback”,jsonpCallback:function(){var e=Xt.pop()||S.expando+”_”+Ct.guid++;return this[e]=!0,e}}),S.ajaxPrefilter(“json jsonp”,function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=!1!==e.jsonp&&(Vt.test(e.url)?”url”:”string”==typeof e.data&&0===(e.contentType||””).indexOf(“application/x-www-form-urlencoded”)&&Vt.test(e.data)&&”data”);if(a||”jsonp”===e.dataTypes[0])return r=e.jsonpCallback=m(e.jsonpCallback)?e.jsonpCallback():e.jsonpCallback,a?e[a]=e[a].replace(Vt,”$1″+r):!1!==e.jsonp&&(e.url+=(Et.test(e.url)?”&”:”?”)+e.jsonp+”=”+r),e.converters[“script json”]=function(){return o||S.error(r+” was not called”),o[0]},e.dataTypes[0]=”json”,i=C[r],C[r]=function(){o=arguments},n.always(function(){void 0===i?S(C).removeProp(r):C[r]=i,e[r]&&(e.jsonpCallback=t.jsonpCallback,Xt.push(r)),o&&m(i)&&i(o[0]),o=i=void 0}),”script”}),y.createHTMLDocument=((Ut=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”).body).innerHTML=”

“,2===Ut.childNodes.length),S.parseHTML=function(e,t,n){return”string”!=typeof e?[]:(“boolean”==typeof t&&(n=t,t=!1),t||(y.createHTMLDocument?((r=(t=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”)).createElement(“base”)).href=E.location.href,t.head.appendChild(r)):t=E),o=!n&&[],(i=N.exec(e))?[t.createElement(i[1])]:(i=xe([e],t,o),o&&o.length&&S(o).remove(),S.merge([],i.childNodes)));var r,i,o},S.fn.load=function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=this,s=e.indexOf(” “);return-1

See also  In Ian's Eye: An Expert Hurricane Hunter's Turbulent Flight

You may also like

Pet Shop Boys to publish boxset, new book...

Israelis took to the streets: Over 100,000 people...

Cemetery of the Rolls, end of emergency goal...

Ukraine latest news. Russian bombs on Zaporizhzhia, dead...

Udinese – A draw that is worth little...

“The roar of the car, the shots and...

Affected by the ice storm, more than 100,000...

The Americans will train Taiwan’s army | Info

Tunisia, two shipwrecks in twenty-four hours: 27 dead...

Discounts with Law 104 confirmed by the Revenue...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy