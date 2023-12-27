Onana, what are you doing? Another duck and already 43 goals scored in 4 months

His team came from behind to win, but this wasn’t enough to save him from yet another hail of criticism. Also because the first goal scored against Aston Villa is a real fool. André Onana fails to convince Manchester United fans in England. Who have now elected him as their favorite target.

Onana, another duck and 43 goals scored in 4 months

The statistics are merciless. In 4 months, since United bought him for 50 million from Inter, Onana has already conceded 43 goals in 27 games. The last two, those taken in the first half against Aston Villa. The first of the two, above all, earned him once again sarcastic comments. Because the Cameroonian goalkeeper was surprised by a free kick McGinn kicked from the midfield and directed at a teammate who wasn’t there. But Onana, instead of trying to intercept it, remained in the goal, being surprised by the trajectory of the ball. Ball in goal, 1-0 for i Villa’s (curious that before the goal, Bailey sui was positioned behind him, reprimanded by the referee who reminded him not to touch the goalkeeper) and Onana again in the crosshairs of criticism after the accusations received before Christmas for the performance against West Ham. And despite a save at 1-2 which allowed United to make a winning comeback.

From New Year’s Eve, Mbappé can sign with whoever he wants: the role of mother, renewal tests with PSG, Real silence. Here’s what we know about Emanuele Gamba 27 December 2023

Onana and the dispute with Eto’o: the Africa Cup of Nations at risk

Onana is also at the center of a case in his national team. You will remember that, during the World Cup in Qatar, Onana – at the time fresh from his transfer to Inter, with whom he was still looking for continuity – was kicked out of the Cameroon training camp due to differences with the president of the Cameroon football federation Samuel Eto’o. Problems related to the personality of the two: strong characters, free spirits and also rather eccentric, both inclined towards leadership. The relationship between the two, after that World Cup, had been recomposed to the point that Eto’o had defined Onana as “Stronger than Maignan, he is the best goalkeeper in the world.” Perhaps an exaggeration, but certainly the blessing of the relationship restructured after the winter break in Qatar. But now rumors are fueling again that Onana could skip the Africa Cup of Nations in January: perhaps to stay at United. And try to deny the always ferocious criticisms.