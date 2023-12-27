Home » For Shabazz Napier we did everything we could
Nemanja Nedovic does not make dramas after the farewell of Shabazz Napier towards Olimpia Milano. Here are the words of the former red and white, now a beacon of the Red Star.

During the end-of-year toast with the press, Nedovic had very direct words: «In ten years of my career, I have never seen anyone support and support anyone else, I don’t just mean the club, like we supported Shabazz Napier».

«We spent a lot of energy on this, even too much. Now that he’s gone I think we can focus on what we need and this will definitely make things easier for us.”

