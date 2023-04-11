Of Monica Scozzafava

The Napoli center forward did not start with the team for the first leg of the Champions League quarter-finals with Milan. Spalletti studies the revolution in attack: who will replace him?

The chances that Victor Osimhen took part in the first leg of the Champions League quarter-finals with Milan – scheduled for tomorrow 12 April – were already residual, the final “sentence” this morning: he can’t make it.

The medical staff of Napoli, directed by Prof Raffaele Canonico — opted for the striker’s forfeit to avoid risks and preserve him for the return match scheduled at the Maradona stadium in a week, it would be the third after the championship and Champions League confrontation.

Osimhen clinically healed (adductor muscle injury remedied with his national team) but precisely because of his way of playing, made up of sudden jerks and stretches, the danger of a rather concrete relapse. Conservative decision that of the Neapolitan staff.