Of Monica Scozzafava

The Napoli center forward did not start with the team for the first leg of the Champions League quarter-finals with Milan. Spalletti studies the revolution in attack: who will replace him?

The chances that Victor Osimhen took part in the first leg of the Champions League quarter-finals with Milan – scheduled for tomorrow 12 April – were already residual, the final “sentence” this morning: he can’t make it.

The medical staff of Napoli, directed by Prof Raffaele Canonico — opted for the striker’s forfeit to avoid risks and preserve him for the return match scheduled at the Maradona stadium in a week, it would be the third after the championship and Champions League confrontation.

Osimhen clinically healed (adductor muscle injury remedied with his national team) but precisely because of his way of playing, made up of sudden jerks and stretches, the danger of a rather concrete relapse. Conservative decision that of the Neapolitan staff.

The trident of the little ones

Stay in Castel Volturno, therefore, Osimhen also to continue the therapies, to pick up the pace with individual training and above all to not be subjected to the stress of the trip. Who instead of him? This is the real puzzle of the match: Spalletti in the crucial moment of the season found himself without Osimhen but also without Simeone who took a blow during the last minutes of the match against Lecce and with Raspadori also recovering from an injury but who has recovered. Try different solutions, the one most likely to still be at the center of the attack Raspadori with Lozano and Kvara at his sides. But the idea, with the trident of the little ones, that of a continuous interchangeability of movements between these players so as not to give points of reference to the opponents.

April 11, 2023 (change April 11, 2023 | 2:36 pm)

© breaking latest news

