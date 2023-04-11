“As president I represent my country in the world. Whether it is visiting our allies or transiting the United States to interact with our international partners, it is not only a long-term practice, but also the common expectation of the people of Taiwan. However, China uses this as an excuse to launch military exercises, causing instability in Taiwan and in the region. This is not the responsible attitude of a large country in the region”. Thus the president of Taiwan Tsai Ing-wen criticized the Chinese about the three days of war games that resulted in the island being surrounded, based on simulations involving simulated attacks on strategic goals. “Although the Chinese military exercise has come to an end, our military and national security team will continue to remain at their posts and defend the country”, underlined the leader of Taipei.