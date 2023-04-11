Home World Taiwan, President Tsai Ing-wen: “Irresponsible behavior from China”
World

Taiwan, President Tsai Ing-wen: “Irresponsible behavior from China”

by admin
Taiwan, President Tsai Ing-wen: “Irresponsible behavior from China”

“As president I represent my country in the world. Whether it is visiting our allies or transiting the United States to interact with our international partners, it is not only a long-term practice, but also the common expectation of the people of Taiwan. However, China uses this as an excuse to launch military exercises, causing instability in Taiwan and in the region. This is not the responsible attitude of a large country in the region”. Thus the president of Taiwan Tsai Ing-wen criticized the Chinese about the three days of war games that resulted in the island being surrounded, based on simulations involving simulated attacks on strategic goals. “Although the Chinese military exercise has come to an end, our military and national security team will continue to remain at their posts and defend the country”, underlined the leader of Taipei.

Next article

Macron in China and Total’s agreement for the yuan instead of the dollar: a surprising move

See also  Coronavirus, Macron's close anti-Delta variant: "Pass for bars, trains and cinemas"

You may also like

So the US is also spying on our...

The UN has asked its Afghan employees not...

Macron corrects the shot: ‘Use our allies, we...

War Ukraine Russia. Kiev: ‘Ready for new attack...

Injured by tiktok challenge blood money | Info

two videos from the Italian Xbox Series X...

Umberto Tozzi, in Noto the third date in...

Biden expected in Northern Ireland for the 25th...

Mina Pošarac suffers from a rare tumor on...

Spain, gang rape: two 14 year olds report...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy