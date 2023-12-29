Review of Höpper “Empty Cities” (2023)

New work from the San Sebastian band in this second stage as a band, after their self-titled debut in 2015. Recorded at Muir studios, with Yon Vidaur at the controls, in this six-song EP, they seem to move away from the most classic nineties rhythms to search for their own and varied style, characterized by forceful and heavy sounds, and with dark lyrics, but without giving up contemporary details, which even, They approach electronic music at times, without ever losing their rock essence.

The most obvious change in Höpper is that of the language in the songs, offering on this occasion an entire work in Spanish, a language that seems ideal for the lyrics which, in turn, is one of the strong points of “Empty cities”.

The first song “Uno+” is an authentic declaration of intentions regarding what they propose in this second life: contemporary pop that, however, can remind us of the bands that in the 80s decided to give a new air to those melodies, covering them with elements electronics, keyboards and synthesizers, seeking to give a twist to a sound that, perhaps, had remained somewhat anchored. But Höpper, however, does not shy away from his rock influences when working on guitar riffs and drums. “Melodía terminal” takes us out of the darkness, and with a sidereal pop rock character, they create a particular world in which they pour all their musical concerns, without setting any limits, before immersing themselves in the heavier rock of “Nada”, where Each and every listener should pay attention to the lyrics, as we said before, one of the keys to these new compositions.

Change of register with the epic of “Tarde de Domingo”, where the mid-tempos and the concepts of the most classic rock rule, which grow disproportionately in the hard choruses, before diving into the most electronic part of the EP with “Simply” and “ Desire”, the first one is more indie, and the second one is darker, and they close a very interesting work, especially to appreciate the evolution of a band that, luckily, remains alive and well.

