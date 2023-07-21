One Dead, Three Injured in Knife Attack near Seoul Subway Station in South Korea

Title: One Dead and Three Injured in Knife Attack Near Seoul Subway Station in South Korea

Reference news network reported on July 21, a man attacked with a knife at the Xinlin subway station in southwest Seoul that day, killing one person and injuring three others.

According to reports, the man brandished a murder weapon at Exit 4 of the subway station at 2:07 pm local time. The police arrested the suspect at the scene, and the motive of the crime is under investigation. Officials stated that the injured individuals were transported to the hospital for treatment.

The suspect, described as a man in his 30s, was not under the influence of any substances at the time of the attack. The police are interrogating him to determine the motive behind the crime, as reported by Agence France-Presse on the 21st.

Video footage released by Yonhap News Agency’s TV channel shows emergency workers in orange vests rushing to the scene with a stretcher. The area was cordoned off by the police using yellow tape.

“The man shouted that he didn’t want to live when he was arrested by the police,” according to Yonhap TV.

South Korea is generally considered a safe country, with a murder rate of only 1.3 per 100,000 people in 2021, according to official statistics. In comparison, the United States had a murder rate of 7.8 per 100,000 people, as reported by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

News of this rare incident in Seoul quickly spread on Korean-language social media platforms. A Twitter user warned others, saying, “Everyone, don’t come to Xinlin now. There is a lunatic here with a knife. I called the police after I saw a person injured and fell to the ground.”

Please note that the opinions expressed in this article represent only the author. Sohu is an information release platform that provides information storage space services.

Editor: [Editor’s name]

Disclaimer: The opinions of this article represent only the author himself. Sohu is an information release platform, and Sohu only provides information storage space services.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

