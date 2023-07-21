Change of partner costs more than USD 3,000 to taxi drivers – breaking latest news

A large number of partners are affected by the rules.

José Guaycha Ramón, former president and founder of the Loja Executive Taxi Company, went to the Loja Cabildo to request the repeal of the current Ordinance on executive taxis and also the charge of USD 3,000 for quota transfer or change of partner.

The partner of one of the companies pointed out that, making use of the Constitution of the right to resistance, he requests analysis for the repeal or change of the Ordinance for the exaggerated charge for administrative fees —in the transfer of quotas—.

“There are USD 3,000 that they charge us, several years have passed, since 2015, and, to date, the same problem continues; while the National Transit Agency, in the year 2021, establishes that the resolution for change of partner (quota transfer) is USD 10, ”he said.

He added that these resources were for the benefit of the user, since they were going to be used for the acquisition of technology, “I have proof that this money has entered the municipal tax coffers, but it is not known in what they were destined. We were informed that a space for the monitoring of taxis will be built in the SITU, meanwhile the companies have chosen to implement these technologies and comply with the current regulation ”, he pointed out.

“We also request the repeal of the executive taxi Ordinance – this project was words and was never fulfilled – because the new Traffic Law, of August 10, 2021, in its article 57, establishes that this modality does not exist and only indicates commercial taxi; However, in the previous administration, fines were imposed on us everywhere, despite the fact that we complied with the norm, ”he said.

He affirmed that they are the fundamental pillar of the development of the city, therefore, they hope that the Cabildo or the mayor will repeal the Ordinance; Otherwise, they will go through the courts to obtain precautionary measures for the violation of their rights.

For his part, the mayor of Loja, Franco Quezada Montesinos, indicated that the issue of taxi driving is critical, because at the national level the executive taxi was “a straitjacket” with inconsistent regulations, in view of this, they will schedule a work meeting where taxi drivers are present and can propose the reform or repeal of the Ordinance. (YO)

