Xi Jinping Emphasizes New Situation in Party’s Leadership and Party Building Work in the Army

Xi Jinping Highlights Importance of Party Building in Military at Army-wide Meeting

Beijing, July 21 – The military party building conference was held in Beijing from July 20 to 21, with important instructions given by Xi Jinping, the general secretary of the CPC Central Committee, state president, and chairman of the Central Military Commission. Xi emphasized the significance of holding this army-wide party building meeting in consolidating the achievements of the party’s leadership and party building in the military since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, and creating a new situation in the party’s leadership and party building work in the new era and new journey of the military.

During the meeting, it was emphasized that the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China must be fully implemented, along with the spirit of the National Organizational Work Conference. It was also highlighted that a thorough summary of the historic achievements and important experience of the military’s party building since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, especially the Gutian Military Political Work Conference, must be conducted. The meeting aimed to continue promoting comprehensive and strict governance of the party and the army, with a focus on solving prominent problems in party organizations at all levels in terms of adhering to the party’s absolute leadership over the military, grasping the ability to prepare for and fight wars, and fulfilling the political responsibility of governing the party and governing the army.

President Xi’s important instructions were learned during the meeting. He Weidong, member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and vice chairman of the Central Military Commission, attended the meeting and delivered a speech. He emphasized the need for a deep understanding of President Xi’s historic achievements in leading the military’s party building, earnestly studying and comprehending President Xi’s important expositions on the military’s party leadership and party building. He also highlighted the importance of anchoring the 100-year goal of the army’s struggle to comprehensively strengthen party building in the military, upholding discipline and combatting corruption, and continuously improving the quality of the army’s party leadership and party building work.

During the meeting, relevant issues were discussed and 15 units made exchange speeches. Members of the Central Military Commission Liu Zhenli, Miao Hua, and Zhang Shengmin attended the meeting. Representatives from all ministries and commissions of the Central Military Commission, all institutions directly under the Central Military Commission, the Joint Command Center of the Central Military Commission, all theaters, all services and arms, all units directly under the Central Military Commission, and relevant responsible comrades of the Armed Police Force were present at the meeting.

It is expected that this army-wide party building meeting will provide a strong political guarantee for the realization of the centenary goal of the army and further strengthen the party’s leadership and party building work in the military.

