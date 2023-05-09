ONE EXPRESS / The Italian pallet network in Bavaria with all its latest news and services – Companies

A very special edition, that of Transport Logistic 2023. The international fair in Munich, next to open its doors from 9 to 12 May, dedicated to the sectors of transport and logistics, packaging machinery, communication systems, multimedia technology, information systems, also this year will present various innovations.

15 years after its establishment, the protagonist of the event is One Express, the first Italian Pallet Network for quality, ready to make known the news and services that have made it a player of primary importance well beyond national borders. The constant growth of the Pallet Network has allowed the development of a network characterized by 136 Affiliates which cover the entire Italian territory and which, thanks to the collaboration of foreign partners, fully play the role of ambassador of Made in Italy, with daily departures throughout Europe. The Munich fair is therefore an opportunity for foreign Partners, increasingly interested in One Express, to meet a reality that confirms its ability to offer uncommon guarantees in terms of Quality. To share the values ​​and characterizing elements, Roberto Taliani – One Express Marketing and Communications Manager has designed a stand that from the very first glance projects within the One Express value system.

In fact, large lemon trees recall how the Network is an expression of Italy, a land kissed by the sun and from which the Bologna headquarters draws energy thanks to the installation of a new photovoltaic system with a nominal power of 451 kWp, demonstrating the path undertaken in the context of sustainability, reducing the emission of CO2 into the air. Sustainability pursued in a concrete way also with the adhesion to the Natù Project, launching the initiative called “ONE FOREST” which provides for the planting of trees for the renaturalization of the territory and the compensation of C02 emissions at national level, with Network involvement.