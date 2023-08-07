One of the few women in the mine in Serbia Info

Dušica Karličić is one of the few women involved in mining.

On the Pešter plateau, there is the Štavalj coal mine, where 420 people earn their bloody dinar. Every day, in three shifts, they descend into a deep pit, at the entrance of which is written only one word – good luck. The mining job is a synonym for the weight and pain that mostly only men can bear, however, there was also a lady in the Senija mine. Dušica Karličić is one of the few who is engaged in this profession, she is a pit surveyor. Rubber boots, a miner’s suit and a helmet are her work uniform, which she wears with pride every day.

“Curiosity brought me to the mining pit, I finished Geodesy at the Faculty of Civil Engineering and, as you can see, I found a job in the profession. I am satisfied because I love what I do and I have not regretted working in the pit for a single moment. I love this job, the team is fantastic. Everyone has accepted me wonderfully. Although we work hard, every day is filled with laughter and humor. When you go down into the pit, every step can bring with it a potential danger, but safety is taken care of and there is no fear.. I went down into the pit on the third working day, and after a month it was as if I had been there forever,” said this brave woman who has been working in the mine for five years.

They encounter bats every day, which the miners say are sacred animals to them. They try to feed everyone and keep them alive, because they are the first to sense danger and if they start to run away, then the miners will also start running. Fortunately, there are no large concentrations of toxic gases in the Štavalj mine. Some got a job here because they were trained for it, some because life forced them to. However, many young people came saying that they would only stay until they found something better, and now they have been working in the mine for more than ten years.



“EVERY STEP CARRIES A POTENTIAL DANGER”! Dušica from Sjenica is one of the few women who works in the mine

“One gets used to this job, it becomes like any other. You make friends for life, it is something that cannot be described in words and only those who work in the mine know what I am talking about. It is our second home. I am satisfied salary, and because of this job I stayed in the village, I didn’t go to a big city for bread. The pit is cold and you have to wear three layers of clothing in the middle of the summer to be able to work normally,” says miner Dino.

Thanks to their hard work, huge quantities of coal are delivered from the Štavalj mine, which are used and heated almost all of Western Serbia. There is almost always a competition for new jobs, because there is a constant lack of labor.

(WORLD/Rina)

