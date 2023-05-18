one of the two dies overwhelmed by the train

They were arguing when a train arrived and ran over and killed a man. Tragedy shortly after 4.30 pm on Wednesday 17 May, near the Tivoli railway station, near Rome. A 48-year-old died hit by a train on the Rome-Tivoli line, shortly before the convoy entered the station.

The first investigations revealed that shortly before the 48-year-old was animatedly arguing with a rival. The two threw stones at each other, and then fled in the direction of the embankment. As they headed onto the railway line, continuing the discussion, one of the two, the 48-year-old Romanian citizen was run over, dying instantly. Investigations underway by the Tivoli police station and Polfer.

The line suffered delays of up to 60 minutes, even with train cancellations, returning to normal only at 10.30pm.







