Chinanews.com, April 2 (Xinhua) According to Kyodo News of Japan, on the 1st local time, in the area where it is difficult to return home in the disaster area of ​​the Fukushima nuclear accident in Japan, the “Specific Reconstruction and Regeneration Base Area” in Tomioka Town, Fukushima Prefecture (reconstruction base, approx. 3.9 square kilometers) officially lifted the evacuation instructions.

According to reports, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida attended the relevant ceremony and delivered a speech on the same day. Kishida said, “The lifting of the evacuation instruction is not the end, but the starting point of reconstruction. Without the reconstruction of Fukushima, there will be no rebirth of Japan.”

Subsequently, Kishida told the media in Iwaki City, the prefecture, that with regard to the budgetary measures after the “second reconstruction and creation period” until 2025, we will “make a mid-to-long-term response plan and ensure financial resources for reconstruction projects.” .

According to reports, the reconstruction base of Tomioka Town is located between the JR Joban Line and National Highway No. 6, and there are famous cherry blossom resorts such as the Night Forest area. In April 2017, 88% of the town was lifted from evacuation, and the habitable area expanded to 93%. It is reported that this is the fifth reconstruction base where the evacuation order has been lifted. The previous one was Namie Town, which lifted the evacuation order on March 31 this year.

As of March 1, 1,143 households with 2,580 people have registered as residents, but only 27 households with 56 people have participated in the return home preparation plan that will start in April 2022. The town said that it will strive to bring the resident population to about 1,600 in five years.

On March 11, 2011, a 9.0-magnitude earthquake occurred in the northeastern sea area of ​​Japan and triggered a huge tsunami. Affected by both the earthquake and the tsunami, a large amount of radioactive materials leaked from the Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant, resulting in the latest nuclear accident since the Chernobyl nuclear accident in the Soviet Union. serious nuclear accident. According to statistics from the Japanese National Police Agency, as of the end of February 2022, a total of 15,900 people were killed and 2,523 people were missing in Japan due to the earthquake.

At present, the reconstruction work in the disaster area is still full of difficulties, and the refuge life of the affected people tends to be long-term. According to a previous report by Japan’s Kyodo News Agency, despite progress in infrastructure construction in the disaster area, due to factors such as the Fukushima nuclear power plant accident, there are still about 31,000 people in Japan still living a refuge life of being evacuated and unable to go home. According to Japanese media reports, starting from June 2022, in the “difficult return area” with the largest amount of radiation in Fukushima Prefecture, some locations have lifted the “evacuation instructions” after decontamination operations, but there are very few returnees.