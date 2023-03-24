After the FTTH fiber connection of 8400 between homes, offices and shops, it will be the turn of another 500 real estate units between Cortighiana, Genna Corriga, Medau Piredda and the industrial area

The optical fiber of Open Fiber will arrive in the fractions of Carbonia. After the intervention that saw the telecommunications company connect 8400 families in the Sardinian city in FTTH mode via a new 44-kilometer infrastructure built with a private investment of 2.8 million euros, work to expand the network began.

The project was illustrated yesterday morning at the Palazzo del Comune in the presence of the Deputy Mayor Michele Stivaletta, the Councilors Roberto Gibillini and Katia Puddu and Gianfranco Podda Network & Operations Manager Open Fiber Sardegna.

The work will be carried out with the financial contribution of the Sardinia Region and fall within the scope of the Infratel tenders of the BUL plan to bring ultra-broadband to the white areas (less populated areas) via a new network that will be publicly owned. 279 real estate units will be connected in Cortoghiana, 76 in the industrial area, 165 between Genna Corriga and Medau Piredda.

“The network that Open Fiber is building is an effective and essential tool for the Municipality and citizens – commented the Deputy Mayor Michele Stivaletta – it is an infrastructure that will touch the whole city, opening up new possibilities for the residents.” According to Councilor Puddu “finally even the peripheral areas of the city will be equipped with cutting-edge and innovative technology, a way to offer citizens and businesses a faster and safer tool to connect, access services and work”.

“Our goal is to reduce the digital divide not only in large centers but also in less populated areas of Sardinia, full of small villages, which for years have suffered from the lack of an ultra-broadband infrastructure – said Gianfranco Podda Network & Operations Manager Open Fiber Sardinia – The type of technology that we bring to the outskirts of Carbonia today is the same as that of the big cities. As for the previous intervention we will try to reuse, thanks to the availability of the Municipality, the existing infrastructure avoiding digging and creating inconvenience to citizens”.

In black areas (private investment) Open Fiber is present with FTTH network in all major cities (Cagliari, Selargius, Quartucciu, Quartu Sant’Elena, Sassari, Olbia, Oristano, Capoterra, Sestu, Assemini, Nuoro, Igliesias, Sinnai and Monserrato ) with over 250,000 connected real estate units and an investment already made of 95 million euros.

Open Fiber is a wholesale-only operator: it does not sell fiber optic services directly to the end customer, but is active exclusively on the wholesale market. When the network is completed, interested citizens will only have to contact an operator (among those present on the website www.openfiber.it), choose the tariff plan and navigate at a speed impossible to achieve with current copper or mixed fibre- copper. When the user requests it, the selected operator will contact Open Fiber, who will then set up an appointment with the customer, with the aim of bringing the optical fiber from the street well into the home. At the end of the operation, the user will be ready to browse at speeds of up to 10 Gigabits per second, and benefit from services such as online streaming in HD and 4k, telework, telemedicine, and many other opportunities generated by FTTH network built by Open Fiber, enabling a true digital revolution.