Opening Pathways: Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge Allows Expanded Supply of Mainland Fresh Food to Hong Kong

Starting from July 1, all types of fresh food from the Mainland can now be supplied to Hong Kong through the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge. This news was met with excitement as the first shipment of 23 tons of fresh eggs from the Mainland arrived in Hong Kong on the evening of July 1.

The inspection and release of the eggs were carried out by the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge Customs, ensuring the quality and safety of the products. This successful delivery marked the beginning of a new era for fresh food transportation between the Mainland and Hong Kong.

Previously, the supply of fresh food such as chilled and frozen meat, eggs, milk, fruits, and vegetables to Hong Kong was mainly done through the Shenzhen-Hong Kong port. However, with the opening of the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge, a wider variety of fresh mainland food can now be supplied to Hong Kong.

The Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge Customs Supervision Section of Gongbei Customs explained that the bridge port operates 24 hours a day, all year round, providing uninterrupted customs clearance. This is especially beneficial for fresh and live food transportation, which requires timely delivery and customs clearance, particularly during nighttime hours.

The introduction of a full range of mainland fresh food through the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge will further enrich the selection of fresh food available in Hong Kong. This development is expected to be well-received by Hong Kong citizens who have always relied on mainland fresh food as a staple on their dining tables.

The Zhuhai Highway Port of the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge serves as the primary departure port for fresh aquatic products and chilled poultry meat supplied to Hong Kong from the west bank of the Pearl River. From June 22, 2022, to the present, a total of 11,563.7 tons of frozen and chilled poultry meat, worth 290 million yuan, have been exported through this port. Additionally, in the first five months of this year, the value of aquatic products exported from the mainland via the Zhuhai Highway Port was 1.63 billion yuan, showing a year-on-year increase of 50.3%. The weight of these exports reached approximately 30,000 tons, reflecting a year-on-year increase of 35.2%.

The opening of the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge for supplying fresh food is expected to bolster trade and promote closer ties between the mainland and Hong Kong. With the convenience and efficiency of this transportation route, both sides stand to benefit from increased economic cooperation and the availability of a wider range of fresh food options.

(Source: CCTV News)

